Howard Lemar Mize, Sr., age 86, of Clinton, SC, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022, at Laurens County Memorial Hospital.
Born September 9, 1935 in Union Point, GA, he was the son of the late William Earlie Howard Mize and late Rosa Mae Seabolt Mize. Mr. Mize was a retired carpenter and a US Air Force veteran.
Mr. Mize is survived by his children, Anita Palmer (Keny) of Clinton, SC, Brenda Groover (Freeman) of Alpharetta, GA, Howard, L. Mize, Jr (Becky), Gainesville, GA; his grandchildren, Christopher Horton (Michelle), AJ Horton (Amber), Chase Horton (Wynter), Hannah Palmer, Tyler Palmer (Shealie), Taylor
Palmer, Samantha Steffes (Andrew), Nicholas Groover (Rachel), Jamie Mize, Erica Morrison (Kyle), Mallory Abernathy (Jeff); and his twelve great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers and four sisters.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with military honors given by his grandson, Nicholas.
The family will receive family and friends prior to the service from 2:00 – 3:00 PM at the funeral home.