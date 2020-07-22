Howard Suber - Clinton

Mr. Howard Suber of Clinton, South Carolina was born on February 22, 1951 in Laurens County, South Carolina to the late Eugene Suber and Rosa Suber Davis.
He attended the public schools of Laurens County, South Carolina and was a gradduate of Bell Sreet High School in Clinton, South Carolina.
At an early age, Howard Join Flint hill Baptist Church in Whitmire, South Carolina where he was a loyal friend to many and a faithful member. While there, he served as Chairman of the Deacon Board and was a member of the All-Male Chorus. He was also a member of the Snowflake Masonic Lodge.
He was an entrepreneur with his son, Jeffrey, of smith Lawn Care Services and was employed with Laurens School District 55 and Sanders-Thompson Mortuary. He was formerly employed with Senior Options in Laurens, South Carolina. After years of employment, he retired from South Carolina Disabilities and Special Needs at the Whitten Center Campus in Clinton, South Carolina.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a very special aunt, Henrietta Suber.
On Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Mr. Howard Suber passed away into Eternal glory at Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood, South Carolina at the age of sixty-nine.
Howard was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He leaves his legacy of love and caring to his devoted wife, Sharon Suber of the home; one daughter, Jessica C. (Ebony) Rice of Fort Jackson-Columbia, SC; three sons: Jeffrey Smith and Anthony Smith both of Clinton, SC, and Clarence Derrick Robinson of Portland, OR; one stepdaughter, Teniqua Hunter of Laurens, SC; two stepsons: Fernandez (Rebecca) of Scott Air Force Base, St. Louis, MO and Raekwon Rice of Clinton, SC; eight grandchildren: Neshabre Smith, Devyn Smith, Montell Smith, and Montasia Smith all of Clinton, SC, Alyssa Smith of Simpsonville, SC, and Jeffrey Smith, Jr., A. J. Gilliam, and Akaybria Smith all of Laurens, SC; three step-step-grandchildren: Adalynn and Aiden Hunter of St. Louis, MO, and Aubree Boyd of Waterloo, SC; seven great granchildren; five sisters: Georgia (Bennie)Wilson of Joanna, SC, Helen Suber, Shirley Henderson, and Brenda (Michael) Lemon of Clinton, SC, and Fannie Boyd of Clinton, MD; two special aunts: Lillie Martin of Capital Heights, MD and Beauty Dunn of Waldorf, MD; one special uncle, James ( Ola) Suber of Springfield, VA; three special nieces: Pamela (Reggie) Gaither of Charlotte, NC, Letese (Atremus) James of Waterloo, SC, and Arika (Raymond) Wells of Tucson, AR; Three special nephews: Broderick (Jaquita) Wilson of Salisbury, NC, Antonio Lemon of Clinton, SC, and Christopher (Brittany Suber of San Diego, CAl two loving mothers-in-law; Cora Jackson of Belton, SC and Peggy (Arno) Adams of Baltimore, MD; three sisters-in-law: Mya Jackson, April Wallace, and Donna Pindell; three brothers-in-law: Ervin Henderson, Michael Lemon, and Arno Adams, Jr.; a host of other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.