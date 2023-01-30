Hugh Charles Williams - Cross Hill

Mr. Hugh Charles Williams was born August 21, 1944 to Frank and Irene Smith Williams in Laurens County, South Carolina.
He was a member of St. Vaughnville Baptist Church in Chappells, South Carolina and previously worked for Laurens County District 56 Schools.
Mr. Williams entered into eternal rest at his home at the age of seventy-eight.
He leaves to cherish his son, Christopher (Melissa) Williams; his daughters, Alfredia Philson and Opehlia Willilams; a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
The family will be at the home of his daughter, Alfredia Philson at 3237 Milan Rd., Clinton, SC.