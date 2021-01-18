Imogene B. Stroud, age 94, widow of J.C. Stroud passed away January 15, 2021 at National Health Care of Laurens.
She was born in Madison Georgia and was the daughter of Fred A and Lera M. Evans Booth.
Mrs. Stroud was retired from Clinton Mills and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Laurens.
She is survived by her son, Lanny Gooch (Debbie) of Laurens; daughter, Glenda Lord of Danielsville GA; sister, Joyce Miles of Hampton GA; two grandchildren, great-grandchildren; four step grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her sister, Betty Newsome; brother, Leroy Booth; grandsons, Scotty Gooch and John Richard Fitzpatrick.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, January 19th 2021 at 2:00 PM at Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. The family will greet friends from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. before the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children 950 West Faris Road Greenville, SC 29605.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com