Mrs. Imogene Richardson Henderson, age 91, of 193 Winetta Street, Laurens, South Carolina, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the Prisma Health and Rehab in Clinton, S.C.
She is survived by four sons, Thomas Mobley, Willie J (Fannie) Henderson, Jr., Curtis (Rita) Henderson, and George E. (Yvonne) Henderson; one daughter, Norma (Louis) Moses; fifteen grandchildren; thirty-six great-grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren.
A Celebration of life for Mrs. Imogene Richardson Henderson and loving her husband Mr. Willie J “Son” Henderson Sr. will be held together 1p.m., Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at the Springfield Baptist Church Family Life Center in Laurens with Reverend Guy Sullivan presiding, and Bishop Emanuel Spearman, officiating.
Burial will follow at Westview Memorial Park, Laurens.
The family is at their respective homes. Public viewing will be held on Monday, September 6, 2021 from 12 noon until 6 p.m.
The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.
Mask are required!!!!!!!!