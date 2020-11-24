India Elaine Cook - Laurens

Ms. India Elaine Cook was born on March 5, 1971 in Laurens County, South Carolina to Samuel Cook and Mary Woodruff Cook. She departed this life on the evening of Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Laurens County Hospital in Laurens, South Carolina.
She attended the public schools of Laurens County, South Carolina and was a graduate of the Laurens District 55 High School Class of 1989.
"Laine," as she was called by many, was a member of the Rocky Springs Baptist Church in Laurens, South Carolina for many years where she served on the Usher Board and was a member of the choir.
She was employed with Josten's Cap and Gown in Laurens, South Carolina until her health began to decline.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Quincy Cook; her paternal grandparents, Alfred and Sadie Cook; and her paternal grandparents: Joseph Turner and Maggie W. Cunningham.
Laine leaves to cherish her fond loving memories, in addition to her parents, one daughter, Tenika Boyce of Laurens, SC; one son, Shaquille Cook of Gray Court, SC; two sisters: Stephanie Cook of Atlanta, GA and Maxine Young of Laurens, SC; one uncle Johnny (Doretha) Cook of Florida; one aunt, Sandra Cook of Laurens, SC; a special and devoted cousin, Bobby Woodruff of Laurens, SC; her godmother, Frances Suber of Laurens, SC; a devoted adopted aunt, Catherine Williams Moore of Laurens, SC; five nephews: Quindarrius (Eyonnie) Young of Wellford, SC, Brandon Cook of Clemson, SC, TyQuavius Cook of Newberry, SC, Terrance Young, and Brandon Yong: one devoted niece, Brittany Cook of Greenville, SC; Five great nieces; and a host of other relatives and friends.