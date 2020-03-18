Mrs. Irene Thompson Irby, age 78 formerly of Laurens, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Caromont Health Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, N.C.
She is survived by one daughter of the home Kathy Irby; and one sister Mrs. Bessie Williams.
Funeral services for Mrs. Irene Thompson Irby are incomplete and will be announced later by the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens.
The family will be the home of 25195 HWY 221 North in Enoree.
The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.