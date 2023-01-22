Isabelle “Izzie” Ford Brooks was born in Clover, SC to McLain and Alliene Ford.
Izzie graduated from: Clover High School; Winthrop College, where she majored in Biology with a Math minor; and the Presbyterian Church-US Assembly’s Training School in Richmond, VA.
She pursued and earned a Masters in Religious Education from ATS, and while there caught the eye of a Union Seminary student, Joe Brooks, who in turn decided to pursue her! Izzie and Joe were married in 1951 and for almost 67 years, until Joe’s death, they were full partners in love, life, laughter, and ministry.
From the day Izzie and Joe accepted their first call in 1952, she found countless ways to use her Religious Education degree in all the congregations they served. At the same time, she also served as a public school teacher. She taught everything from seventh grade life science up to and including twelfth grade Honors Biology, as well as pre-algebra through calculus, and even briefly during one summer, auto mechanics!
Izzie and Joe’s support and love for Presbyterian College originated in the 1960s and continued to grow, especially in the years their daughter and grandson were on campus as students. After later moving to Clinton, their home was enriched by the connections they forged with their various “adopted PC students” who came by to study, do laundry, enjoy a home-cooked meal and more—and who were welcome to stay for as long as they needed. In 2001, Izzie was chosen as that year’s recipient of PC’s Martha Anne Green Service to Church and College Award. Then in 2003, Izzie was named, along with Joe, as an honorary PC alum in recognition of their service to the college.
Izzie was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and servant of God, who extended hospitality to everyone she encountered.
While petite in stature, Izzie was a huge presence who was known for her caring nature, her love of people, her ability to laugh at herself, her amazing meals, and her joy in her marriage and her family—especially when she was in their midst during their annual week together at Pawley’s Island.
Izzie is survived by their daughter, Rev. Marty Brooks Simmons; two grandchildren: Joe Simmons (Beth) and Abby Lasky (Joshua); and four great-grandchildren: Hannah Simmons, Erin Simmons, Caleb Simmons, and Max Lasky.
Izzie is also survived by her sister-in-law Louise Ford; niece Susan Kamin (Steve, whom Izzie always claimed as her nephew); great-nephew Wil Kamin (Shannon) and great-niece Katie Kamin; brother-in-law Dick Berry; nephew Rick Berry; great-nephew Walker Noel; her cousins; and her countless friends, who were truly family as well.
In addition to Joe, Izzie was preceded in death by her parents McLain and Alliene Ford; her brother Mack Ford; her sister-in-law Anne Brooks Berry; her niece Martha Berry Noel; and her great-niece Rachel Noel.
Izzie’s family would like to give a special thank you to all of the caregivers and staff at the Clinton Presbyterian Community, who provided her with such attentive and loving care over the past few years, and particularly during her most recent days. We are so very grateful for each of you!
Services for Izzie will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 410 E Carolina Avenue, Clinton, SC on Friday, January 27, 2023, with the Rev. Dr. Duke Dixon and the Rev. Marty Brooks Simmons presiding. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. with a memorial service in the church sanctuary at 2 p.m. Following the memorial service, the family will greet friends in the fellowship hall. As requested by Izzie herself, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 29, Clinton, SC 29325 or to Presbyterian College, 503 Broad Street, Clinton, SC 29325.