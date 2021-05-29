Jackie Aaron Wooten, Jr., age 66, of Joanna, SC, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at Laurens County Memorial Hospital in Clinton, SC.
He was born on October 11, 1954 in Clinton, SC and was the son of Norma Carver Wooten of Joanna and the late Jack A. Wooten, Sr. He was retired from Asten-Johnson of Clinton and was a former employee of Michelin Tire of Spartanburg. Mr. Wooten loved golf and was an avid sports fan, he enjoyed Carolina Gamecock football, Duke Blue Devil basketball, the Washington Redskins, and Atlanta Braves baseball. Mr. Wooten was a member of Clinton Church of Christ.
In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife, Brenda B. Wooten of Gray Court; his son, Jarrod Mark Wooten (B.J.) of Gray Court, his daughter, Jenny Wooten Wassum (Dale) of Laurens; and his brother in heart, Keith Wooten of Joanna; he had eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to his father, he is predeceased by his daughter, Juleigh Wooten Hanks, and his sister, Debra Susan Wooten.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, May 28, 2021 3PM at Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with Minister Jerry Harris, and Pastor Gene Wooten officiating. Burial will follow in Pinelawn Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.