Jackie Kay Emery Neal, 73, went to be with the Lord, Friday, September 11, 2020.
Ms. Neal was born in Spartanburg to the late Horace Boyd Emery and Ethel Willard Emery. She was a member of Eastside Baptist Church.
Surviving, are two sons, Tommy Neal (Tammy) and Durwin Neal; two daughters, Susie Shuford and Cyndi Pagan (Alberto); a brother, Johnny Emery; fifteen grandchildren, Michael Shuford, Monica Bressan (Matt), Tiffany Johnson, April Reid, Derick Neal, Josh Neal, Danica Neal (Destry Morse), Miranda Neal, Brandon Neal, Nichole Shuford, Alberto Pagan, Cristina Pagan, Kaylee Shuford and Elijah Pagan; sixteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She was predeceased by a son, Barry Neal; a daughter, Crystal Head; a granddaughter, Tamara Shuford; a brother, Houston “Chuck” Emery and four sisters, Hazel McAlister, Carol Quinton, Allyson Baker and Elizabeth Emery.
Funeral Services will be 3pm Monday at Fletcher Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Cannon Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 123 W Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.