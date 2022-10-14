Jackie Oswalt Yarborough, age 77, widow of Gerald Yarborough, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at NHC of Clinton.
She was born November 18, 1944 in Joanna, SC and the daughter of the late Colie Henry Oswalt and Rosalie Holmes Oswalt. She retired from Whitten Center with 25 years of service and was of the Baptist Faith.
Mrs. Yarborough is survived by her siblings, Ron Oswalt (Lynn) of Republic, MO, Johnny Oswalt (Diana) of Joanna, Bootsie Milam (Mike) of Laurens, and Susan (Cookie) King (Larry) of Clinton; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A Graveside Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Pinelawn Memory Gardens with Mr. Buddy Bridges officiating.
The family will greet friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Laurens Memorial
Home, P.O. Box 638, Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting our website online at
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the family with arrangements.