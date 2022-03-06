Jackson Donnelly "Don" Burroughs, Sr. - Gray Court

Jackson Donnelly “Don” Burroughs, Sr, age 88, passed away on March 5, 2022, at home surrounded by family.
Originally born in Vance County, NC, he was the son of the late James Gilliam Burroughs and Elaine Wright Burroughs. Don spent his first 12 years in Canada and his family moved to North Carolina when he was 12. He served in the US Army during the Korean War from 1953-1955. After being honorably discharged, he moved to Laurens, SC to take a job at the Laurens Glass Plant. While in Laurens he met the love of his life, Mary Ann Thompson Burroughs.
Don worked for many years at Laurens Glass Plant and Monsanto, before retiring from Torrington. Before having several strokes later in life, he was an active member of First Baptist Church serving as a deacon, and teaching Sunday School at First Baptist Church as well as at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community. Mr. Burroughs loved to help and serve people in any way he could. He was an avid outdoorsman who did not like to sit still unless of course, he was “resting his eyes” during an afternoon nap. You could always find him doing yard work, gardening, or cutting down a tree for his wood burning furnace. Don always made time for his family, especially his grandchildren who he loved dearly.
In addition to his parents, Don was predeceased by his two brothers, James “Jim” Burroughs, and William “Bill” Burroughs.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Ann Burroughs; two sons, Jackson Donnelly “Don” Burroughs, Jr. (Jacquie) of Gray Court and David Claude Burroughs (Terri) of Laurens; his sister, Virginia Richter of Jeffersonville, PA; his sister in law, Mildred Burroughs of Oxford, NC; his grandchildren, Jennifer Ballard (Ryan) of Gray Court, Andrew Burroughs (Keri) of Laurens, Will Burroughs (Stephanie) of Greer, Lindsey Burroughs, of Laurens; 5 great grandchildren, Rylee, Devan, Jesse, Jacob, Jason; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at First Baptist Church. A private burial will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Military Honors.
The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at the church immediately following the memorial service.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 300 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com