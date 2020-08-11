Jackson “Jack” Tompkins Moyd, II., 64, of Laurens passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, in Greenville, SC.
Born in High Point, NC he was a son of the late Jackson Tompkins Moyd, I. and the late Elizabeth Sheridan Moyd Rambo. Jack graduated from Clemson University in 1980, was the owner of J.T. Moyd Company, and was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church.
He is survived by: daughters, Rebecca Fox and husband Christopher of Laurens and Lauren Moyd of Greenville; grandchildren, Lyla Fox, Leighton Moyd, Blythe Moyd, and Eloise Moyd; a brother, David Moyd and wife Karen of Greenville; and the rest of the “Moyd Clan”.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Steve Moyd.
Reverend Phil Hall will lead a gathering for family and friends on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 11:00 am at New Prospect Baptist Church, in Laurens, SC.
Memorials may be made to FAVOR Greenville, SC at 355 Woodruff Rd #303 Greenville, SC 29607 or through the website https://favorgreenville.org/
