Mrs. Jacqueline Josette Mayer, age 54, of 1237 Wham Lawn Road Gray Court, South Carolina died Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Born in Greenville, South Carolina a daughter of Freddie W. Faulkner and the late Milford Sullivan.
She is survived by her devoted companion, Willie Pyles of the home; her mother, Freddie W. Faulkner of Gray Court, South Carolina; one son, Jaquentin Wilson; two daughters, Keandra Smith and Jacqueline Ramsey; one sister, Darlene Lipscomb all of Greenville, South Carolina and four grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Beasley Funeral Home Greenville. The family is at the home.