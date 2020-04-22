Jacqulyn Vause White, age 87 of 212 Forest Drive, Laurens, widow of Liston Iler “Bud” White, Jr., and were married for 58 years, passed away April 16, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Florence, SC and was the daughter of the late Wilbur A. Vause and Janie Olivia Weaver.
After graduating from McClenaghan High School in Florence, Jackie married Bud in 1952 and worked as a licensed beautician at the Clemson House while Bud was in College. She then devoted her life to raising her children. After going on several mission trips to Guatemala in 1982 & 1983, Jackie and Bud enrolled in Liberty Bible College in 1984 in preparation for serving in the mission field through Globe Missionary Evangelism. They moved to Costa Rica for language lessons and then on to Guatemala for 10 years; followed by Albania for 3 years. Upon returning to the United States, they served as house parents at Thornwell for 4-1/2 years.
Survived by son Trip White (Anita) of Weaverville, North Carolina, daughter Pam Cox (Glen) of Little Mountain; daughter Debbie Miller (Raymond) of Lexington, Kentucky, son Craig White (Donna) of Laurens, 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, her sister Alberta Smith of Florence, and several nephews and nieces.
Predeceased by sister Jewel “Judy” Hanna, and brother Wilbur “Billy” Vause.
Circumstances permitting, a celebration of life for both Jackie and Bud will be held at Community Baptist Church, 704 North Adair Street, Clinton, SC from 6-7 pm on May 28, 2020, and a graveside service for family will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery in Florence on May 29, 2020.
Memorials may be made to Agape Senior Foundation, Inc., 1624 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201-2818 or Hospice of Laurens County, 1304 Springdale Drive, Clinton, SC 29325-7226.
