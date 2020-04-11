Baby Boy Jaiden Amauri Mosley, of 53 Smith Road, Laurens, S.C. passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020.
He was born on August 28, 2019 in Charleston, S.C. to Antravius Mosley and Kienija Stevenson of Laurens, S.C.
He is survived by in addition to his parents his paternal grandparents, Brian Mosley, and Stephanie Griffin; Maternal grandparents, David Williams, and Elizabeth Stevenson all of Laurens, S.C.
Graveside services for Baby Boy Jaiden Amauri Mosley will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Poplar Springs AME Church in Laurens, SC at 1pm. with the Reverend Roland Sigman officiating.
The family is at the home of 53 Smith Road in Laurens, S.C.
The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.