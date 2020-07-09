James A. Byrd, Jr. - Gray Court

Mr. James A. Byrd, Jr., 77 of 492 League Road, Gray Court, South Carolina passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
He was born on October 7, 1942 in Laurens County, South Carolina to the late James A. Byrd, Sr. and the late Gladys Williams Byrd.
He is survived by: his wife, Mrs. Lillie Byrd of the home; sons, James A. Byrd III, and Kelvin L. (LaTonya) Byrd; daughters, Pamela L. Byrd (Dexter) Nipper, and Katrina A. Byrd (Deven) Lowman; brothers, Rev. David (Mary) Byrd, and Roy (Debra) Byrd; sisters, Betty Jean Rice, Rose Pryor, Dorothy (Burnell) Byrd, Emma (Henry) Dawkins, and Rev. Gladys (James) Nance; ten grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
Graveside Services for Mr. James A. Byrd, Jr will be held 1:00 pm, Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Poplar Spring AME Church, Laurens with Pastor Roland Sigmon officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the church cemetery. The family is at the home.
Beasley Funeral Home, Fountain Inn is in charge of arrangements.