James Abraham Robertson - Laurens

Mr. James Robertson, age 65 of 101 Cummings Street, Laurens, S.C. passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
He is survived by his wife Mrs. Claudette Lee Robertson of the home; one daughter; two sons; six grandchildren; two sisters; his mother in law Vivian Foggie Lee; and one brother in law.
Funeral service for Mr. James Abraham Robertson will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 2p.m at the C. D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens with the Reverend Namon Dawkins officiating with Military Honors to follow. The family is at their respective home. The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.