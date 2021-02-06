James Albert Mason - Laurens

Mr. James Albert Mason was born on November 10, 1952 in Laurens, South Carolina to the late James Louis Mason and Mattie Mae Brown Mason.
He was educated in the public schools of Laurens County, South Carolina and was a graduate of Sanders High School. He was a member of Saint Paul First Baptist Church in Laurens, South Carolina.
"Pop," as he was lovingly called, was formerly employed with Shaw Industries in Laurens, South Carolina. He was also the owner of a shoe shop in Laurens, South Carolina as well as a handyman and owner of Home Makeovers out of Clinton, South Carolina.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Alice Marie Boyce.
On Sunday January 31, 2021, Mr. James Albert Mason; our beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend, departed this world of sickness, sorrow, and pain to enter into Eternal Peace at Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina.
He leaves loving and wonderful memories of his life with his wife, Mary Mason; two daughters; Nanette (Flora Bethea) Moore and Jessica Hill; one granddaughter, Zariah Chappelle; one sister, Edith ( Elder Lawrence) Burwell; one brother-in-law, George Boyce; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.