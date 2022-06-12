James Alex Babb - Enoree

James Alex Babb, age 87, husband of Patricia Banks Babb, of Enoree, passed away on June 10, 2022, at McCall Hospice House.
Born in Hickory Tavern, he was a son of the late Ralph and Nellie Stallings Babb. Alex was a U.S. Army and National Guard Veteran and was a member of Lanford Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and Sunday School Director and Teacher. He retired from Torrington Bearing Company as Superintendent of Thrust Bearings. Alex was a classic car enthusiast.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a grandson, Hunter Babb; a daughter in law, Tracy Babb; and a sister, Jerryleen Woods.
In addition to his parents, Alex was predeceased by a son, Mark Babb and seven siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Lanford Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Richard Cain, Rev. Ben Rumph, and Mr. Brandon Hurley with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to Lanford Baptist Church Building Fund, c/o Jan Hurley, 3795 Hwy 92, Gray Court, SC 29645.
