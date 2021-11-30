James Alton Stalvey - Cross Hill

James Alton Stalvey, age 88, of Cross Hill, SC, widower of Eva S. Stalvey, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, at his home.
Born September 19, 1933 in Conway, SC, he was the son of the late Samuel David and the late Ella Johnson Stalvey.
He is survived by his daughters; Deborah Ball of Frankfort, KY, Linda Brechko (John) of Charleston, SC, and Megan Turner (Victor) of Cross Hill; his grandchildren, Jennifer Alphonse (Michael), Michael Ball, and Travis Garrett (Ellen); great-grandchildren, Kira Garrett, Calla Garrett, David Ball, and Eliza Alphonse.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his brothers, Archie Stalvey, Arthur Stalvey, Aaron Stalvey; his sisters, Nina Blackmon, and Alma Craven.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 1 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with Rev. Phil Bryson officiating.
Entombment will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Frankfort, Kentucky.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.