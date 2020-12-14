James Alvin Daniel, age 90, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at the Presbyterian Home of Clinton.
He was born in Anderson County, SC and was a son of the late Alvin and Mary Ashley Daniel of Honea Path.
Mr. Daniel began his working career in the newspaper industry working at The Belton News and later managed the Honea Path Chronicle. He received the Distinguished Service Award from the Junior Chamber of Commerce in 1958. He ran the printing office for several years at Thornwell Home for Children and also taught printing there. He continued his career in printing and managed the printing services at Whitten Center where he retired with 20 years. He also was the owner of his own printing company “The Print Shop”. Mr. Daniel was a member of the First Baptist Church of Clinton and was a Veteran of the US Navy having served his country during the Korean War and member of the V.F.W. He also was a former member of the Clinton Exchange Club.
Mr. Daniel married his childhood sweetheart Dorothy Vaughn Daniel, on December 24, 1951 and would have been married for 69 years on Christmas Eve; he is also survived by his daughters, Judy Niver (Charles) of Travelers Rest, SC and Jan Shepard (Billy) of Pelzer; her two grandchildren, Julie Niver and James Niver.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by two brothers, Clyde Daniel and Joe Daniel.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 11 AM at the First Baptist Church of Clinton with a private burial to follow at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 to 11 AM at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Clinton, P.O. Box 95 Clinton, SC 29325 or the Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina, 801 Musgrove Street Clinton, SC 29325.
