James Anthony (Tony) Pasco, age 45, passed away Saturday, December 12,2020. He was the son of the late Jim Pasco and the late Linda Pasco.
He is survived by his sons, Michael Pasco of Witchita, Kansas, and Tanner Pasco of Clinton, SC, his sisters Leigh Anne Pasco of Wilmington, NC, Jessica Pasco of Greenville, SC, Jade Pasco, his Step Mother Cathy Pasco of Greenville, SC, and his Loving Girlfriend Michelle Rushing of Concord, NC.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his two brothers Victor and Nicholas Pasco. There will be a memorial service at Eastside Baptist Church in Laurens, SC on Saturday December 19, at 2:00. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, a go fund me page has been setup for funeral expenses.
www.gofundme.com Funeral expenses for Tony Pasco.