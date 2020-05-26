James Arnold Edmonds, age 85, of 932 Brook Road passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Edmonds was born in Aiken, SC and was a son of the late Jesse Arnold Edmonds and Mattie Lucille McPeters Edmonds.
He was known as Papa to everyone, he was retired from Clinton Mills, and worked a short while with Clinton School District 56. He was a member of the First Pentecostal Holiness Church and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
Mr. Edmonds is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carolyn Sue Edmonds of the home; his son, Ricky Arnold Edmonds of Clinton; daughters, Phyllis Tucker (Kevin) of Clinton and Deborah Lynn Anderson (David) of Laurens; five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a brother and two sisters; an infant daughter, Rhonda Sue Edmonds and a grandson, Shawn David Anderson.
A Memorial Service will be conducted Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with Military Honors.
Memorials may be made to the First Pentecostal Church, Widow’s Group, 403 Academy St, Clinton, SC 29325.
