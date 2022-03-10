James Barksdale was born in Gray Court, SC on February 28, 1929 to Gilyard and Claree Barksdale. He was the 5th of 11 children.
James attended public school at Mt. Carmel and finished high school at Fountain Inn High School. He attended GI Trade School at Sterling High School in Greenville and then served 2 years in the United States Army in Massachusetts and Georgia and ended his career as Corporal. After his time in the military he became self-employed as a general contractor and warehouse logistics supervisor. He was a landlord of several units and owner/operator (along with his wife, Alvenes) of Barksdale Mobile Fashions and later retired from Presbyterian College after having worked as a maintenance facilitator for a number of years.
Mr. Barksdale served as Co-Chair with his wife, Alvenes, of CETCO/Strong Seal Community Citizens for Environment Justice in collaboration with the City of Clinton in successfully closing the CETCO/Strong Seal Manufacturing Plant which was located on South Livingston Street in Clinton.
Additionally, James was both a Mason and a Shriner and volunteered within his community at a host of social events/organizations alongside his wife to include: Laurens County Unit of American Cancer Society, Laurens County Mental Health Association Board, Grandparent Advisory Council to CHAMPS, Greater Clinton and Joanna United Way and National Alliance on Mental Illness of Laurens County. He holds Life memberships in: National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and American Legion.
Mr. Barksdale was a member at Mt. Carmel A.M.E. Church his entire life where he served on the Chair of the Family Life Center Steering Committee and was as a Steward throughout his adult life.
After living 93 years, James is proceeded in death by his wife, Alvenes R. Barksdale of whom he was married to for over 70 years and who was a long-time educator; his daughter, Sonia Barksdale and five brothers and three sisters. James and Alvenes Barksdale leave to forever cherish their memories four children Barbara Barksdale, Deborah Barksdale Babb andTawio Barksdale. Four grandchildren Shabaaz Babb, E’yeishama(Jeremy) Ali-Jones, Akeem Babb and Shawnta Watts and five great grandchildren.