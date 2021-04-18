Mr. James Calvin Searles, age 86 of 6674 Georgia Road, Gray Court, S.C. passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the Prisma Health and Rehab in Clinton, S.C.
He is survived by two daughter; one son; four grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mr. James Calvin Searles will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 2p.m. at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens with the Reverend John Booker officiating, burial to follow in the Calvary Memorial Gardens in Laurens. The family is at their respective homes.
Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.