Mr. James Charles Rice, age 55, of 574 League Road, Gray Court, S.C. passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Hospice House of Laurens County, Clinton, S.C.
He is survived by two daughters, Glenda Rice, and LaToya (Vence) Whitlock; his mother, Betty Byrd Rice of the home; three grandchildren; and one brother, Aaron Rice.
Gravesite services for Mr. James Charles Rice will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2p.m. at the Duncan Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Derrick Barksdale officiating. Public viewing will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens from 1-5 pm.
The Family is at the home.
The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.