James Dale Payne, age 51, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
He was a member of Bellview Baptist Church, and was a God fearing man who loved his family. He was also a truck driver, employed with D&D Trucking Company.
Mr. Payne is survived by his wife Chasity S. Payne of the home; his sons, Alex Cantrell and Bryant Cantrell (Sara) the home; his daughter, Kielee Cantrell of the home; his grandson, Lane Cantrell of the home, and brother-in-law, Lee Spelts, Jr.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Community Baptist Church with burial at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the church.