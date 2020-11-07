James Duvall Cunningham, Jr. - Clinton

James Duvall Cunningham, Jr., age 77, of 100 Jefferson Street, Apt 1, husband of the late Vivian Whelchel Cunningham, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Hospice House of Laurens County.
Born in Laurens, SC, he was the son of the late James Duvall Cunningham, Sr. and Mary Lee Holtzclaw Cunningham. A veteran of S.C. Army National Guard, James was retired from Laurens Tool and Dye and was a member of Bellview Baptist Church.
James is survived by two daughters, Lisa Cunningham (Benjamin Grant) and Teresa Shelton (Kenny) and a son, Michael Motes (Pat); sisters, Bootsie Bailey (Don) and Linda Ficklin. Also, he is survived by grandchildren, Josh Shelton, Allan Cunningham, Jamie Faulkner, Joseph Faulkner and Chris Motes; numerous great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Bellview Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Robert Brozina with Military Honors. The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.
Memorials may be made to Bellview Baptist Church, 757 Bellview Church Road, Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com