James E. Fuller, age 87, widower of Lavalle Fuller, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Center in Laurens.
He was born in Enoree, SC and was a son of the late Fate Fuller and Eva Dell Garrett Fuller. He was 20 year veteran of the US Air Force and the South Carolina National Guard. He was also a former employee of Torrington Bearing Company, as well as a member, deacon, and Sunday School Teacher at Davidson Street Baptist Church.
Mr. Fuller is survived by his daughters, Teresa Abrams (Eddie) of Joanna and Angie Bedenbaugh (Ricky) of Clinton; his brother, Grady Fuller (June) of Laurens; his grandchildren, John Trevino, Jr., Jeremy Bedenbaugh, and Brandon Bedenbaugh; and his six great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and his parents, he is predeceased by his son, Mark Fuller; his brother, Fate Fuller, Jr.; and his sister, Juanita Ward.
Graveside Services will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2 PM at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to the Joanna First Baptist Church, 300 Magnolia Street Joanna, SC 29351 or to the Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.
