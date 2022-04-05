Mr. James Earl Evans, age 84, of 111 Downs Street, Laurens, SC, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at his home. He is survived by three sons, Robert (Brenda) Evans, James Curtis Evans, Richard Evans; one daughter, Sherrie P. Wilder; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements for Mr. James Earl Evans will be held 1p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022, at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens, with Reverend Catherine C. Evans officiating, with burial to follow in the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Laurens S.C. Public Viewing will be held Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 1-6pm. The family is at the home of his daughter Ms. Sherri Wilder on Downs Street, Laurens. The Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.