James Earl Pressley - Laurens

Mr. James Earl Pressley was born August 22, 1956 in Laurens County, South Carolina to the late Charles Pressley, Sr, and Ozell Dendy.
He attended the public schools of Laurens County, South Carolina where he became a graduate of the Laurens District 55 high School Class of 1974.
James attended and was baptized at White Plains Baptist in Mountville, South Carolina. He was employed for several years at the Plywood Plant in Clinton, South Carolina.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one grandchild, Kevadric Pressley; two great grandchildren: Zamirah Refield and Iven Caldwell; and one brother, Charles (June) Pressley, Jr.
On Monday, May 18, 2020, Mr. James Earl Pressley entered into Eternal Rest at McCall Hospice in Simpsonville, South Carolina at the age of sixty three.
He leaves to cherish his fond loving memories by wife, Patricia Pressley; one daughter, Tonya Pressley (Christopher) Penny; three sons: James Earl (Tiffany) Booker, Michael (Taquida Alexander) Foggie, and Terrance Cunningham; two sisters: Vivian (Johnny) Bennett and Rose Jones; one brother, Edward (Debra )Pressley; nineteen grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; a devoted niece, Valerie Bennett; and a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family and friends.