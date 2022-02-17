James Earl Tumblin - Gray Court

James Earl Tumblin, age 75, of the Hickory Tavern Community, and husband of the late Vickie Brown Tumblin, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Langston Place in Clinton, SC.
Earl was born in Hickory Tavern and was a son of the late Grover Hampton Tumblin, Sr. and Necy Pearl Brown Tumblin. He retired with 40+ years from Asten Press in Clinton, he enjoyed fishing and gardening and was a member of Henderson Baptist Church in Hickory Tavern.
He is survived by a son, Jamie Tumblin and his wife Tracie of Hickory Tavern; a brother, Grover Tumblin, Jr. (Sandra) of Laurens; a sister, Judy Stevenson of Hickory Tavern; grandchildren, Natalie Patterson (Christopher), Taylor Shipman and Tamra Haney; and great-grandchildren, Pressley and Lakelyn.
The funeral service is planned for Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 11:00 AM, in The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel, conducted by Mr. Nicolas Brown and Mr. Buddy Bridges. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the mortuary. The interment will be immediately following at Westview Memorial Park in Laurens.
The family will be at the residence.
Memorials may be made to Henderson Baptist Church, 207 Henderson Church Road, Gray Court, SC 29645.
