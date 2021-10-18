James Edgar Langston - Laurens

James Edgar Langston, age 70, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Prisma Health – Laurens County Memorial Hospital.
He was born August 28, 1951 and was a son of the late Burley McDuffie Langston and Gladys Leona Lawson Langston. He was retired from the Enoree Mills. James was known for his great gardens, amazing Southern Home Cooking, his superb fishing skills, and will be remembered as good husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle.
Mr. Langston is survived by his wife, Terrie L. Langston of the home; his daughters, Tracy Langston-Grigsby (David) of Del Rio, TN, and Leighann Langston Martinez (Troy) of Duncan, SC; his grandchildren, Jaycie Ryanne Langston, Elizabeth Paige Martinez, Addison Grace Martinez, Makenzie ChrisLynn Boggs, Kasen Brantley Worthy, and Gracelynn Ryder Edge; his stepdaughter, Brittnie Knight of Laurens; his sister, Mildred Darnell of Piedmont, SC; and special niece, Angela Womack, and nephew, John Langston.
In addition to his parents his is predeceased by his brother, Marvin Langston; and his sister, Rebecca Langston.