Mr. James Edmond Irby, age 92 of 100 Academy Street Laurens, S.C. passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 at his home. He was born October 13, 1928 in Laurens, S.C. to the late Andy Irby Sr. and Roena Ferguson Irby. He was a faithful member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness's since 1960. James was preceded in death by two sisters, Annie Mae Beagles, and Mary Pressley; and his younger brother Andy Irby Jr. He is survived by three sisters, Maudie Mae Beagles, Beulah Lee Duncan, and Alma(Thomas) Sanders; a special niece rasised in the home; Dianne (Jeffrey) Rice.
A memorial service for Mr. James Edmond Irby will be held on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 2p.m Virtually through Zoom. To join the memorial service through Zoom the family ask that you contact his sister Mrs. Alma Irby Sanders 864-984-0236 for access. Mr. Clayton Weltzine will be the memorial speaker. The family is at their respective homes.
