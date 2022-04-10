Mr. James Edward Watson, Sr. was born January 15, 1952 in Laurens County, South Carolina to Frank Dunlap and Mamie Watson.
James worked in Manufacturing as a Machine Operator and was a member of Bethlehem Grove Baptist Church in Clinton, South Carolina.
Mr. Watson entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Hospice of Laurens County in Clinton, SC.
He leaves to cherish his memories his son, James (Angela) Watson, Jr., Kevin (Kris) Smith; his daughters, Michelle Watson, Laura (James) Owens; his brothers, John Watson, Mike Workman, Kelly (Linda) Workman; a special niece, Tina Taylor, fourteen grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren, relatives and friends.