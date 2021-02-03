James Edwin “Ed” Hazel, Sr, age 89, and husband of Jo Ellen Kesler Hazel, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at the Hospice House of Laurens County in Clinton.
Born in Laurens on April 22, 1931, he was a son of the late Frank Gregory and Lucia Owens Hazel. Ed was a US Army Korean War Veteran and was a member of the VFW. He was a co-owner of Laurens Tire and Recapping and later a co-owner of Superior Auto. He was a member of Lucas Avenue Baptist Church for 67 years where he was recently honored as a church usher with 60 years of service.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: a son, James Edwin “Jim” Hazel, Jr and wife Jan; a daughter, Janet Hazel Garrett and husband Kirk; grandchildren, Jill H. Rodgers (A.F.), Jared E. Hazel (Jacqui), Kirk Garrett, Jr., Keri G. Burroughs (Andrew); 6 great-grandchildren, Shaun, Brooke, JennaLee, Jesse, Jacob and Jason.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three brothers.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Lucas Avenue Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Michael Post. A private burial will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Lucas Avenue Baptist Church, 101 Lucas Avenue, Laurens, SC 29360.
