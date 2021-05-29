James Ernest "Slim" Floyd, 99, died surrounded by family and friends on Friday, May 28, 2021, at his home at 300 Sims Street in Joanna. Born in Silverstreet in Newberry County, Ernest graduated from Silverstreet High in 1938. He served four years in the Pacific Theater of WWII as a US Army Air Force Flight Engineer and crew member of the B-25s. Employed by Greenwood Mills at Joanna Plant 15 for 43 years, Ernest was a Governor of the Joanna Moose Lodge and lifetime member of the General Assembly of the Loyal Order of the Moose after 50 years of service. He was also a member and treasurer of the Joanna Golden Age Club.
Preceded in death by his parents Ruby Schroder and Admiral Dewey Floyd of Newberry, his brother Dewey Arland "Buster" Floyd of Newberry, and his wife Rita Agnes Tardiff Floyd, he was survived by his sister-in-law Aileen Gause Floyd of Newberry and Fort Orange, FL. Ernest was also survived by his three children Mary Ann Loos (Gene) of Greenwood; Stephen Ernest Floyd, Sr. (Linwood) of Clinton; and Sandra Rita Floyd (special friend Joel Lindler of Hickory Tavern) of the home.
Ernest was also survived by his grandchildren Michael Tal Loos (Rita) of Pooler, GA; Amanda Loos Stewart (David) of Evans, GA; Josie Kate Floyd Haupfear (Trey) of Clinton; Stephanie Leigh Floyd Harris (R.T.) of Westminster; Stephen Ernest Floyd, Jr. (Alicia) of Clinton; and great grandchildren Gabriel Loos, Aliya Loos, Maddie Stewart, twins Griffin and Cole Stewart, Ella Kate Haupfear, twins Sidda Leigh and Henry Harris; family friend Lori Sarazine of Warner Robins, GA; and special caregivers Mary Ward, Nellie Holt, and Candy Lawson.
A member of Epworth Methodist Church, Ernest loved his church, his community, and his two cats Lucky and Harley. Known for his great sense of humor and positive outlook on life, he enjoyed walking and cheering on his Clemson Tigers and Atlanta Braves. He always had a smile on his face, a kick in his step, and a favorite quip upon guests' departure--"What's your hurry?"
Funeral services will be held Monday, May 31, 2021 11AM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with Military Honors. A private family burial will follow.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church, PO Box 87, Joanna, SC 29351.