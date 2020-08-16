Mr. James “Flip” Boyd, age 64, of 59 Willis Court, Gray Court, died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at his home.
Born in Albany, New York, he was a son of the late George L. Boyd and Mary Ann Johnson Boyd. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Camille Drummond.
He is survived by his wife, Carol B. Boyd of the home; two sons, STC (P) Larry Jermaine Ferguson of Laurens and Dedrick Shell of Fountain Inn; five daughters, Dynasha Boyd, Keisha Ferguson, Tamera Ferguson of Laurens, Tondaneya (Keon) Smith of Gray Court and Sherrie Henry of Greenville; one brother, Terry Johnson; seven sisters, Phyllis Tolen, Brenda (James) Thomas, Carolyn (James) Jefferson of Gray Court, Dorothy ( James) Drummond of Simpsonville; Sharon (Lonnie) Young of Fountain Inn, Betty Shaw of Simpsonville and Patricia (Edward) Wilson of Greenville; eleven grandchildren, two who were reared in the home, Neianna “Pinky” Brown and Patrick Clark; his mother-in-law, Ada Barksdale; brother-in-law, Howard Barksdale; sisters-in-law, Samantha Barksdale and Gail (Willie) Suber and his godmother, Mary Anderson Jackson.
Graveside services will be held 12 Noon, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Waddy L. Talley officiating.
The family is at the home.
Beasley Funeral Home, Fountain Inn is in charge of arrangements.