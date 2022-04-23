James Floyd Hellams II - Blythewood

James Floyd Hellams II, 57, of Blythewood, SC, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Prisma Health Baptist Hospital in Columbia.
Born in Laurens, he was the son of the late James Floyd and the late Joyce Benson Hellams. He was an airline manager for American Airlines and attended Faith Christian School.
James is survived by: his sisters, Lorna H. Pugh (David) and Teresa H. Nichols; nieces & nephews, Brandon Pugh (Stephanie), Lauren Willis, Lindsay Jackson (Cory), Logan Pugh, and Jody Willis; great nieces and nephews, Mahkynzie, Kamron, Braylee, Briggston, Ethan, Aiden, Xander, Zayne, Avarie, and Raelin; longtime friend, William Benton, and his dog Bella.
There are no services planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the James Hellams funeral fund in care of Lorna H. Pugh, 114 Hilltop Rd, Laurens, SC 29360.
