James Harold Davis, Sr. - Laurens

James Harold Davis, Sr., 88, of 111 Blakely Avenue and husband of the late Marie Dawkins Davis passed away Friday, February 12, 2021, at Laurens County Hospital.
Born in Greenville, SC he was a son of the late James and Agnes Lollis Davis. Mr. Davis was retired from Laurens Glass and was a member of First Baptist Church. He was an avid Atlanta Braves fan.
He is survived by: son, James H. “Jimmy” Davis, Jr. (Donna) of Clinton; daughter, Terri Ann Woodward of Laurens; brother, Rufus D. Davis (Kathie) of Gray Court; sisters, Sarah M. Templeton (Leroy) of Gray Court, Bea Poole of Roebuck and Ruby Armstrong of Laurens; grandchildren, Jaime Avery of Laurens, Gina Armstrong (Anthony) of Gray Court, Brett Davis (Lisa) of Gray Court and Matt Davis (Sara) of Columbia, MO; seven great grandchildren and one on the way.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Maxie Davis.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Westview Memorial Park conducted by Rev. Rickey Letson and Rev. Phil Hall.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside.
Memorials may be made to the Laurens County Humane Society, 793 Poplar St., Clinton, SC 29325; Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325; or to Broken Beautiful c/o Global Outreach, P.O. Box 1, Account No. 4397, Tupelo, MS 38801
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.