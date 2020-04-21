James Harold "Jim" Quattlebaum - Laurens

James Harold “Jim” Quattlebaum, age 75, of Laurens and husband of 55 years to Norma Parker Quattlebaum, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home.
Born in Saluda, he was a son of the late Willie and Bertha Bledsoe Quattlebaum. Having served in the National Guard, Jim was the retired owner of J and J Tires and Hamilton’s Recapping and was an active member of the Laurens Exchange Club having served as President. Jim grew up singing in his home church of Rocky Springs Baptist in Saluda and was currently a faithful member of New Prospect Baptist Church in Laurens. He loved to play golf, was an avid Gamecock fan, and was a strong supporter of Laurens District 55 Athletics.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Angela Q. Berry (Chris) of Gilbert and James “Jamie” Quattlebaum (Shannon) of Simpsonville; grandchildren, Madison Berry and Eva Berry both of Gilbert and Gracie Quattlebaum and James “Jaq” Quattlebaum both of Simpsonville; brothers, Randolph Quattlebaum (Pat) of Saluda and Melvin Quattlebaum of Ninety Six; and a sister Frances Q. Cogburn of West Columbia.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Ransom Quattlebaum, William Quattlebaum, John Quattlebaum, and Thomas Quattlebaum.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020, at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Phil Hall. A memorial service will be held at a later date for friends and extended family.
Memorials may be made to New Prospect Baptist Church, 4996 Hwy 221 South, Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.