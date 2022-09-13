James Harold Long, age 86, of Laurens, and husband of the late Frances Inez Gresham Long, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at McCall Hospice House.
Born in Newberry, he was a son of the late E.T. and Ida Mae Wallenzine Long. James was a member of Holly Grove Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and retired from Milliken. He also loved fishing.
Surviving are his daughter, Judith Murphy; grandchildren, James Callahan, Kimberly C. Wix, Jonathan Callahan, Justin Long and Cody Campbell; and a great-grandson, Parker Wix.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Kathryn “Vondi” Callahan; a brother, William Talmadge Long; and sisters, Dorothy Humphries and Evelyn Walsh.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 11:00AM, on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Westview Memorial Park conducted by Rev. Eric Clayton.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W. Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.