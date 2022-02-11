James Howard Marshall, age 71, of Clinton, SC, was called home to be with the Lord Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Hospice of Laurens County.
He was born March 31, 1950 in Joanna, SC, and was a son of the late Hick Marshall and Jeanette Barrett Marshall.
Mr. Marshall is survived by his wife, Cindy Marshall of the home; his daughter, Lynn Tumblin (Scott) of Clinton; his sons, Jamie Marshall (Jennifer) of Charleston, SC and William Marshall (Jamie) of Joanna, SC; nineteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; his stepdaughter, Hope Rumsey; and step-granddaughter, Hayven Pressley.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brothers, George Marshall and Larry Marshall.
Funeral Services will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the First Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. Mark Entrekin and Rev. Sherrill Greene officiating. A Committal Service will follow at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 – 2:00 PM at the church.
The family will be at their respective homes.
