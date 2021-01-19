James "Jamie" Andrew Lee, age 49, passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Greenville Memorial Hospital.
He was born on March 7, 1971 in Clinton, SC and was a son of Alice Millwood Lee and the late Harley Lee.
Mr. Lee is survived by his wife, Tamara Lee of Joanna; his daughter, Leandra Lee of Ninety Six; his step-children, Belecia Moore of Newberry, Kayla Russ of Joanna, Zachary Russ of Woodruff; his brothers, David Lee (Melissa) of Saluda, SC and Scott Lee (Tammy) of Cross Hill; his sisters, Michelle Sparkman (Kevin) of Laurens and Donna Martin of Clinton; half-brother, Andrew Lee (Lauren) of Union; half-sister, Holly Lee of Union; seven grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he is predeceased by his brother, Lonnie Jay Lee.
Condolences may be express to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com