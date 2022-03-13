James "Jim” Fitzgerald, Sr., age 71, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
He was born September 23, 1950 in Baltimore, Maryland, and was the son of the late Charles S. Fitzgerald, Sr. and the late Lucille Detress Fitzgerald. Jim worked as a pipe fitter for many years. He was a proud Irishman, a true friend, and a great brother.
Mr. Fitzgerald is survived by his son, Brian Fitzgerald; a daughter, Lynn Fitzgerald Resendiz; several grandchildren; his brothers, Steve Fitzgerald, David Fitzgerald, and Leo Fitzgerald; his sisters, Joyce Agresott, and Barbara Fortman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, Cathy Thomas; his son, James Fitzgerald, Jr.; and two brothers, Stuart Fitzgerald, and Gene Fitzgerald.
A visitation will be held Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Gray Funeral Home of Clinton from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. for family and close friends and from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M open to everyone. A Memorial Service with close friends and family will be held soon in Baltimore.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jim's honor to the Laurens County Cancer Association, 1337 Medical Ridge Road, Clinton, SC 29325 and to Cancer Fears Baltimore at https://pages.lls.org/mwoy/md/md22/kruhling
