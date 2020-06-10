James Juron Smith - Laurens

Mr. James Juron Smith, age 53, of 210 Young Drive, Laurens, S.C. passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Lorraine Ellis Smith of the home; two sons, Antonio (Cynara) Campbell, Mondidric Pratt; two daughters, Mercedes Smith, and Fredreika Ellis; one brother, Donald (Peggy) Wayne Smith; two sisters, Pamela (Michael) Latimore, and Lonjita Lisa Dorrah. A host of many other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements for Mr. James Juron Smith will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2pm at the Chosen Generation Ministries, with Elder Brown delivering words of comfort, burial to follow at Westview Memorial Park in Laurens.
The family is at the home 210 Young Drive Laurens.
Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens in charge of the arrangements.