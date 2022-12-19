James Kenneth “Ken” Hughes, 92, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 2, 2022.
Mr. Hughes was born in Laurens to the late Sanders Hughes and Mary Lois Norris Hughes. He was a Korean War veteran of the US Marine Corps and a retired veteran of the US Air Force. Following his military retirement, he worked at Perry Correctional Institution and later retired from Givens Youth Correctional Facility. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church and the Men’s Adult #3 Sunday School Class. Ken enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of Rossie Walker Masonic Lodge #354, the HEJAZ Shrine Club, VFW Post #3354, and American Legion Post #172.
Surviving are a sister, Naomi Nelson with husband Wayne; and two brothers, Milton Spoone and Gene Spoone. He was predeceased by his step-father who raised him, Jay Spoone; and two sisters-in-law, Irias Spoone and Sue Spoone.
Funeral Services, with Military Honors, will be 11 o’clock Monday at Fletcher Funeral Service. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Cannon Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Temple Baptist Church, 213 W. Curtis Street, Simpsonville, SC 29681; or to Warrior Creek Baptist Church, 139 Cum Laude Way, Gray Court, SC 29645.