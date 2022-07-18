James Kinchen Maye, Jr. - Laurens

James Kinchen Maye, Jr., age 90, of Laurens, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at PRISMA Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late James Kinchen Maye Sr., and Mary Lewis Maye. Jimmy was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Laurens and was an avid Gamecock Fan. Jimmy retired from Belk as a manager.
He is survived by a sister, Katie McGlade and husband Mac of Virginia Beach, VA; two nephews, Patrick James McGlade (Allyson) of Charlotte, NC, and David Robert McGlade (Leah) of McMinnville, OR; a great nephew, Aidan McGlade; two great nieces, Sophie McGlade and Olivia McGlade; special friends, Aaron Fulmer (Debbie), Abby Fulmer, Lynn Cornet and Mary Jacks.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00PM on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Long Cane Cemetery in Abbeville conducted by Rev. Adair Rogers.
The family will receive friends at Jimmy’s Home, 106 Southview Drive, Laurens, SC 29360 from 5:30-7:00PM after the graveside service.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 123 West Atrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.
