James Marcus (Marc) McCauley, age 62, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Hospice of Laurens County.
He was born December 10, 1959 in Joanna, SC and was the son of the late James Lindy McCauley and Patsy Dean Windsor McCauley. Marc was a big fan of the Andy Griffith Show and Johnny Cash.
Marc is survived by his sister, Ginger Sasser of Clinton; his niece and nephew; Jay Sasser (Kei) of Blythewood and Lindie Cunningham of Clinton; and great-nephews, McCauley Edward Sasser and Max James Sasser of Clinton; and former niece-in-law, Jennifer Sasser.
Funeral Services will be held Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 3 PM at the Brooker-Blakely All Faiths Chapel at Whitten Center with Rev. Bob Thomason officiating. Burial will follow at the Rosemont Cemetery.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Whitten Center and Hospice of Laurens County for all their love and care given to Marc.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Whitten Center, PO Box 239, Clinton, SC 29325.
